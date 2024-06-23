Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.80. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $32,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 56.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

