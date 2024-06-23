Northland Capmk Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradata in a report issued on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Teradata’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Teradata’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

TDC stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after buying an additional 377,761 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 451,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,489 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,330,000 after purchasing an additional 89,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,267,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

