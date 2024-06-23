Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,573. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $637.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.94 and a 200 day moving average of $121.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

