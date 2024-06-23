Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,303,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,180 shares during the period. NU accounts for 0.9% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $27,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NU by 37.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 49,410,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,170,700. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.