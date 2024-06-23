O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Acquires 489 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.11. 3,322,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.06 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.54. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.