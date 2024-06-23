O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $8.18 Million Stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Sphere Entertainment accounts for about 2.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $980,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,093,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE SPHR traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 883,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

