O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 7.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 438,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,978,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,051,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,741,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,122. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.17. The stock has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

