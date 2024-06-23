O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,319 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 100.1% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,067,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $136,010,000 after acquiring an additional 207,694 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Comcast by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 49,147,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,946,228. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

