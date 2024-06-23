O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,640 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,493,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,818,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,923,000 after buying an additional 144,612 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,986,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,838. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

