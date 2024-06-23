O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,323 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,650,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,270. The company has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $88.66. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

