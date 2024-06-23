Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $193.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.35.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
