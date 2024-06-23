Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $193.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

