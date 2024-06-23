Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.39 and a quick ratio of 21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

