Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.00.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ONTO

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $216.40 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $103.93 and a 1 year high of $238.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.19.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.