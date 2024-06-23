Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in FedEx by 131.3% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 2,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,724 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.66. 3,145,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,497. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.91. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.40 and a 12-month high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.21.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

