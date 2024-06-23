Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,588 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

