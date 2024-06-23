Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,637 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.81. 3,683,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,960. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

