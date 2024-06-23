Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $19,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.11. The stock had a trading volume of 308,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,353. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.52 and a 200 day moving average of $182.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

