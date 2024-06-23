Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,257 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.76. 4,715,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,768. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

