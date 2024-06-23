Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 130.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.52. 4,117,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,616. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.