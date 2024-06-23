Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,829 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.9% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 121,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Bank of America by 22.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 239,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 72,251,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,317,156. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

