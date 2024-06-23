Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 24.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 24.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,032,000 after buying an additional 75,711 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.08. 733,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,083. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $89.13 and a one year high of $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

