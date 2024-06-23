Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $180.26. 59,728,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,706,858. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.