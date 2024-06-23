Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 28 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ASML by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 37.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,654,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $14.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,036.60. 1,626,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $954.31 and a 200-day moving average of $898.27. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

