Oppenheimer Increases Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target to $85.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ORA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORA

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $85.82.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $323,703.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,703.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 524,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 110,330 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 864,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 172,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.