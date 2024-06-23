Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,930,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,959. The company has a market capitalization of $388.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

