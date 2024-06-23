Orser Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.2% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $4,990,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 38.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $877,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $9.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,203,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,115. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.17.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

