Orser Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 2.2% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.99. 2,248,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,324. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

