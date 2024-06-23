P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $337.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.59 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. Equities research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

