Palatin Technologies’ (PTN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

About Palatin Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.29% of Palatin Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

