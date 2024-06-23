Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,381 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $54.65. 252,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,917. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $57.53.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

