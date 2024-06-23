Paragon Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 10.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.88% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $57,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 687,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,067. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $65.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

