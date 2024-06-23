Paragon Capital Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $752.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $14.13 on Friday, reaching $848.31. 3,852,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,766. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $519.34 and a 12 month high of $873.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $788.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $731.70. The stock has a market cap of $376.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.