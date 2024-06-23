Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after buying an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 803,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,938,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 764,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,836. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $84.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

