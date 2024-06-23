Paragon Capital Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,667,000 after acquiring an additional 501,238 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,102,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,476,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.76. 835,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.48. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $117.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

