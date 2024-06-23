Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $382,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $38.53. 2,569,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,160. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86.
Schwab International Equity ETF Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
