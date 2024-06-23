Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $398,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,892. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.01.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.