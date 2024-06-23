Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $398,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,892. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.01.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
