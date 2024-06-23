Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 3,531 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 49,147,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,946,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.