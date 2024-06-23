&Partners Acquires 873 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

&Partners lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 26,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,326,000 after buying an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 611,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,506,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after buying an additional 225,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,705,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,247. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

