&Partners Acquires New Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

&Partners acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,594 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,847,000 after purchasing an additional 821,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,617,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 361.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 902,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 706,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,200,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after acquiring an additional 666,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5,065.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.
Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. 1,267,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $44.06.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.43%.
Glacier Bancorp Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Glacier Bancorp
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Micron Technology Stock Volatility Despite Analyst Upgrades
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.