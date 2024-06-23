&Partners Boosts Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

&Partners boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. 2,291,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Oxford Lane Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Lane Capital

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This is an increase from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 96.04%.

In other news, President Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 2,315,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,514,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,580,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oxford Lane Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 4,630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,269,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 2,315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $12,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares in the company, valued at $13,580,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

