&Partners Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

&Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 221.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Hyperion Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 55,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 40,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $75.31. 915,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,058. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $76.76.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
