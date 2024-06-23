&Partners Buys 4,978 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

&Partners raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. 14,477,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,428,674. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average of $77.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.