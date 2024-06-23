&Partners Invests $1.07 Million in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. &Partners owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EELV. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 31,958 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 833,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 463,697 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,575,000. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

EELV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 109,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,677. The company has a market cap of $447.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.