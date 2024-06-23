&Partners Invests $1.16 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

&Partners acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in ASML by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded down $14.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,036.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,566. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $954.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $896.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $409.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

