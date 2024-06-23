&Partners Invests $949,000 in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTNQ traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,624. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $72.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

