&Partners Makes New $390,000 Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

&Partners bought a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NJR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE NJR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $48.07.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.