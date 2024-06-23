&Partners Makes New $449,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,828,000 after buying an additional 215,822 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,698,000 after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,185,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,043,000 after purchasing an additional 172,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $120.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,699. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.