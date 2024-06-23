&Partners Makes New $866,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

&Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.23. 2,330,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,849. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.27. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

