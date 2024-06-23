&Partners Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 987.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 148,109 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 201,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.27. 727,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,456. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.81.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

