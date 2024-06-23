&Partners Takes $1.27 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

&Partners purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after buying an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $957,756,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,815,000 after buying an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,301,000 after buying an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.60. 2,452,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.74 and its 200-day moving average is $247.34.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,293 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

